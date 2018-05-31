Home Entertainment English

'Star Wars' writer Lawrence Kasdan to direct Anita Bryant for Amazon

Oscar-winning producer, Bruce Cohen, will produce the project along with Allison Sarofim, Stuart Parr, Hunter Hill, and Kasdan, confirmed Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 31st May 2018 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Lawrence Kasdan (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Star Wars' franchise writer Lawrence Kasdan will write and direct a movie based on the life of American singer, Anita Bryant for Amazon Studios.

Oscar-winning producer, Bruce Cohen, will produce the project along with Allison Sarofim, Stuart Parr, Hunter Hill, and Kasdan, confirmed Hollywood Reporter.

Bryant started her career as the second runner-up in the Miss America beauty pageant and rose to fame with songs like "Paper Roses." She was named as the spokeswoman for the Florida Citrus Commission. But she became better known for her religious and political leanings.

Kasdan co-wrote the second Star Wars movie, 'The Empire Strikes Back', as well as 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Star Wars Amazon Studios Lawrence Kasdan Anita Bryant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon