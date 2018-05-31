'Star Wars' writer Lawrence Kasdan to direct Anita Bryant for Amazon

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Star Wars' franchise writer Lawrence Kasdan will write and direct a movie based on the life of American singer, Anita Bryant for Amazon Studios.

Oscar-winning producer, Bruce Cohen, will produce the project along with Allison Sarofim, Stuart Parr, Hunter Hill, and Kasdan, confirmed Hollywood Reporter.

Bryant started her career as the second runner-up in the Miss America beauty pageant and rose to fame with songs like "Paper Roses." She was named as the spokeswoman for the Florida Citrus Commission. But she became better known for her religious and political leanings.

Kasdan co-wrote the second Star Wars movie, 'The Empire Strikes Back', as well as 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.