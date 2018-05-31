Home Entertainment English

Stephen King takes dig at Kubrick's 'The Shining' in new novel 

In his latest novel, "The Outsider", King, who famously dislikes the classic horror film, threw fresh criticism at the 1980 movie.

Published: 31st May 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

American author Stephen King.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Stephen King has again taken a dig at Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of his novel "The Shining".

In his latest novel, "The Outsider", King, who famously dislikes the classic horror film, threw fresh criticism at the 1980 movie.

According to IndieWire, at one point in the novel, a character is watching Kubrick's "Paths of Glory".

When asked why they were watching this film, the character confirms that it was because it's "better than The Shining.

" This is not the first time King has attacked Kubrick's "The Shining".

He once described the film as "a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it" branding the director's version of Wendy - played by Shelley Duvall, "one of the most misogynistic characters ever put on film.

" The author, however, is a great admirer of Kubrick's other works.

He had deemed him "a terrifically smart guy" behind "some of the movies that mean a lot to me".

King's criticism aside, "The Shining" has come to be known as one of the best book-to-screen translations in Hollywood.

It is also regarded among Kubrick's best films and has inspired many consipiracy theories of its own, including a documentary titled "Room 237".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stephen King The Shining Stanley Kubrick

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon