Stephen King takes dig at Kubrick's 'The Shining' in new novel 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Stephen King has again taken a dig at Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of his novel "The Shining".

In his latest novel, "The Outsider", King, who famously dislikes the classic horror film, threw fresh criticism at the 1980 movie.

According to IndieWire, at one point in the novel, a character is watching Kubrick's "Paths of Glory".

When asked why they were watching this film, the character confirms that it was because it's "better than The Shining.

" This is not the first time King has attacked Kubrick's "The Shining".

He once described the film as "a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it" branding the director's version of Wendy - played by Shelley Duvall, "one of the most misogynistic characters ever put on film.

" The author, however, is a great admirer of Kubrick's other works.

He had deemed him "a terrifically smart guy" behind "some of the movies that mean a lot to me".

King's criticism aside, "The Shining" has come to be known as one of the best book-to-screen translations in Hollywood.

It is also regarded among Kubrick's best films and has inspired many consipiracy theories of its own, including a documentary titled "Room 237".