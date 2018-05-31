Home Entertainment English

Sylvester Stallone working on film about Trump-pardoned boxer Jack Johnson

Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Published: 31st May 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sylvester Stallone (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone is teaming up with MGM to develop a biopic on legendary boxing champion Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion.

The film will launch Stallone's Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects, reported Variety.

Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon for Johnson, who was convicted of violating the Mann Act in 1910 for transporting a woman across state lines for "immoral purposes."

MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman and MGM executive vice president of production Adam Rosenberg are overseeing the film, but there is no writer or director attached yet.

Stallone has previously partnered with MGM on the "Rocky" movies and the "Creed" spin-off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sylvester Stallone Jack Johnson President Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon