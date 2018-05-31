Woody Harrelson hints at 'Venom 2'

Home Entertainment English

LOS ANGELES: Actor Woody Harrelson has revealed that a sequel to "Venom", starring Tom Hardy in the titular role, is already in development.

Harrelson, who recently starred in "Solo: A Star Wars Story", revealed in an interview with Collider that the makers of the film are already planning a sequel and his role in it will be much more.

"Well, you know, Ruben Fleischer did 'Zombieland', directed it, so that was a big part of it.

And also, Tom Hardy, I really respect and think he's one of the great actors.

So that, coupled with what is a really wonderful script, I felt like I kind of should, you know? "Roll of the dice, because I'm just I'm in a little fraction of this movie, but I'll be in the next one, you know? So I haven't read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice," Harrelson said.

When asked about who he plays in "Venom", Harrelson said, "I thought it was under wraps that I'm even in the movie.

" The "War of the Planet of the Apes" star is rumoured to be playing supervillain Carnage in "Venom", which also features actors Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate in pivotal roles.

