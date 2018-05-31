YouTube star Simone Giertz undergoes brain surgery

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Robotics YouTube star Simone Giertz has gone into surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Giertz posted a touching video to social media before her surgery, making jokes and reassuring her fans.

She is out of surgery and her doctors are very pleased with how everything went as the tweet read, "Simone is out of surgery and her doctors are very pleased with how everything went. She woke up long enough to make an inappropriate joke... so things are looking good."

Fans took to Twitter to support and send good wishes to her.

A fan wrote, "Oh, you know. Just tearing up thinking about @SimoneGiertz and how beautiful the Internet is - how great it is that so many of us can be rooting for an unlikely queen of shitty robots and her battle against Brian, the stupid brain tumor. Praying for good news soon."

Another fan tweeted, "For everyone who loves @SimoneGiertz's Shitty Robots this is very good news."

A fan uploaded a hilarious GIF. The tweet read, "Yayyyyyy! Wishing her a speedy recovery."

She was diagnosed with a non-cancerous growth in her brain.