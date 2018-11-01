Home Entertainment English

Marvel characters Falcon, Winter Soldier getting their solo Marvel TV series

The two characters are portrayed by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

In collage: Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as The Falcon (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios is planning a limited series on two of its popular superhero characters Falcon and Winter Soldier.

According to Variety, the series is in development for Disney's new streaming service, which is slated to launch in 2019.

The two characters are portrayed by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They have appeared in films like "Captain America: Winter Soldier", "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War", among others.

The studio has roped in writer Malcolm Spellman, best known for "Empire", to pen the limited series.

Marvel Studio is also planning a series focused on Loki and Scarlet Witch for Disney's streaming platform.

Other planned shows will feature superheroes who have yet to be given their own standalone movies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marvel Winter Soldier Disney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp