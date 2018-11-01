Marvel characters Falcon, Winter Soldier getting their solo Marvel TV series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios is planning a limited series on two of its popular superhero characters Falcon and Winter Soldier.

According to Variety, the series is in development for Disney's new streaming service, which is slated to launch in 2019.

The two characters are portrayed by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They have appeared in films like "Captain America: Winter Soldier", "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War", among others.

The studio has roped in writer Malcolm Spellman, best known for "Empire", to pen the limited series.

Marvel Studio is also planning a series focused on Loki and Scarlet Witch for Disney's streaming platform.

Other planned shows will feature superheroes who have yet to be given their own standalone movies.