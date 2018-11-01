Home Entertainment English

Singer Neil Young confirms marriage to actress Daryl Hannah

Young had divorced his previous wife, singer-songwriter Pegi Young, in 2014 after 36 years of marriage.

Published: 01st November 2018

By UNI

NEW YORK: Neil Young, a renowned singer, songwriter and musician has confirmed that he has married actress Darryl Hannah.

The singer referred to the Splash star as his wife in a message released with a live recording of his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young track Ohio.

There had been rumours in August this year that they had married after blues guitarist Mark Miller posted a message of congratulations online, BBC reported.

While releasing the live version of his recent video to support student calls for "common sense gun laws" in the US, he urged fans to vote in the American mid-term elections on 6 November.

In the accompanying message he said, "My wife Daryl and I have put this video together to reflect on."

Young had also written the soundtrack for the film that premiered this year at the South By South West Festival.

 

