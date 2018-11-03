Home Entertainment English

'Vote for your future': Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio urge people ahead of Congressional polls

In a video message released on Friday by NowThis News, the two actors talked about the importance of voting in November 6 elections.

Published: 03rd November 2018 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Brad Pitt,Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt (Photos| AP, AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood bigwigs Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have urged people to register their vote in the upcoming US midterm polls.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift goes political, declares support for Democrats in US midterms

In a video message released on Friday by NowThis News, the two actors, who will be seen together for the first time in director Quentin Tarantino's next 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', talked about the importance of voting in November 6 elections.

"The future of our country will be decided this week. Elections don't just matter when voting for president," said 43-year-old DiCaprio.

He said issues like gun safety laws, clean water and air, immigration policy and health care are at stake.

ALSO READ | Shamelessness is not, will never be a superpower: Jim Carrey takes a dig at US government

Pitt, 54, said, "Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBT equality and even your ability to vote."

"All of these races and ballot measures are chances to decide on the direction of our country. We, the voters, have the power to decide all of this," DiCaprio added.

The two stars then told viewers to visit TheLastWeekend.org to see how they can get involved and help.

"There's no denying the importance of this election, please make your voice heard," Pitt concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US midterm elections Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp