Home Entertainment English

Now Rihanna forbids US President Donald Trump to use her songs at rallies

The singer took to Twitter to protest after she learnt that her hit track "Don't Stop the Music" was reportedly played at a campaign rally on Sunday.

Published: 05th November 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rihanna (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: After Pharrell, Rihanna has objected to US President Donald Trump using her music at his campaign rallies ahead of the midterms.

The singer took to Twitter to protest after she learnt that her hit track "Don't Stop the Music" was reportedly played at a campaign rally Sunday for Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Rihanna was tipped off by Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker.

"(Neither) me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies. Thanks for the heads up Philip (sic)!" she tweeted her reply to Rucker. The development comes after Rihanna endorsed Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on Instagram.

Last week, Pharrell Williams sent a cease-and-desist notice to Trump after his popular track "Happy" was played at the US president's political rally, the same day of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Other artistes who have forbidden the POTUS to using their music include Neil Young, Adele, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Queen, George Harrison, Luciano Pavarotti, Steven Tyler and Prince.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rihanna Donald Trump Pharrell Williams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp