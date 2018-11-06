Home Entertainment English

Demi Lovato committed to health after being released from rehab

Published: 06th November 2018

Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato (Photo | Demi Lovato Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Demi Lovato is out and about nearly four months after her hospitalization post an apparent drug overdose, however, her recovery is still ongoing.

The songstress has been photographed several times in Los Angeles with designer Henri Alexander Levy. Amid all of these fresh sightings of the 26-year-old Grammy nominee, the singer's treatment is still in progress.

"She got out of rehab last week, but her treatment is ongoing. She will be having therapy sessions and attend meetings," a source told E!Online. "It's going to be a lifelong commitment and her treatment will not end because she is out of rehab."

The source also added that she wants to put what happened behind her and move forward committed to her health. The source noted, "She feels like this is a fresh start and she is very lucky to have that."

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on July 24 for an apparent drug overdose. In September, she was spotted for the first time following her almost-fatal drug overdose.

Last month, the singer's mother Dianna Da Le Garza revealed that she had been "90 days sober now." 

