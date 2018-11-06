Home Entertainment English

The Chainsmokers to produce movie based on 'Paris'

The EDM duo recently started their own production company, Kick The Habit Productions.

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of Chainsmokers. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American DJ and production duo, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, who is popularly known as The Chainsmokers, are all out and about to produce their first movie based on their 2017 multi-platinum hit song, 'Paris'.

The EDM duo recently started their own production company, Kick The Habit Productions. The film will be developed under that banner with author Mickey Rapkin, who wrote the book that inspired 'Pitch Perfect'.

"We are beyond thrilled to have launched Kick the Habit Productions as we continue to bridge the gap between our overall artistic vision, the entertainment industry as a whole and our fans. The age of being only a musician is over and we are excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects," Variety quoted Taggart and Pall's joint statement.

'Paris' originally appeared on the pair's 2017 album 'Memories. Do Not Open.' In a Facebook post that shared the stories behind each of the record's tracks around its release, The Chainsmokers revealed the inspiration for the song had come from one of Taggart's friends.

The Chainsmokers have given major hits like 'Something Just Like This,' 'Closer,' and 'Don't let me down,' among others.

