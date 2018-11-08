Home Entertainment English

Actor Ezra Miller reveals #MeToo story, was harassed as minor

It was about time that people in Hollywood knew what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what is not, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 08th November 2018 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ezra Miller. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: In a backlash against sexual harassment, actor Ezra Miller has come out with his own #MeToo story, recounting how an unnamed director and producer took advantage of him when he was a minor.

It was about time that people in Hollywood knew what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what is not, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a great fu*kin' age of being like, 'You know what? That shit's unacceptable,' And it's amazing for a lot of us to watch.

'Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we fu*king survived it. That's what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers," he said.

This is the first time the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald" actor has shared his story.

"They gave me wine and I was underage," Miller recounted, without taking any names.

"They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters'," he added.

Miller praised the #MeToo movement for being a watershed moment that spelt the downfall of many a stalwart like Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ezra Miller MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp