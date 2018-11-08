Actor Ezra Miller reveals #MeToo story, was harassed as minor
LOS ANGELES: In a backlash against sexual harassment, actor Ezra Miller has come out with his own #MeToo story, recounting how an unnamed director and producer took advantage of him when he was a minor.
It was about time that people in Hollywood knew what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what is not, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter.
"It's a great fu*kin' age of being like, 'You know what? That shit's unacceptable,' And it's amazing for a lot of us to watch.
'Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we fu*king survived it. That's what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers," he said.
This is the first time the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald" actor has shared his story.
"They gave me wine and I was underage," Miller recounted, without taking any names.
"They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters'," he added.
Miller praised the #MeToo movement for being a watershed moment that spelt the downfall of many a stalwart like Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner.