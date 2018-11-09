Home Entertainment English

Japan TV station cancels K-Pop stars BTS over shirt showing atomic bomb image

The offending shirt featured the phrase "PATRIOTISM OURHISTORY LIBERATION KOREA" alongside an image of an atomic bomb explosion and another of Koreans celebrating liberation.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

BTS_K_pop_band

Korean boyband BTS (Photo | AP/ File)

By AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese television station has cancelled a performance by the wildly popular Korean boyband BTS, after controversy erupted over a shirt worn by a member appearing to show the mushroom cloud created by an atomic bomb.

The international superstars were due to perform on TV Asahi on Friday, but the station abruptly cancelled the show after a photo of member Jimin wearing the shirt went viral.

"BTS's appearance scheduled for the 9th has been cancelled," TV Asahi said in a statement.

"The T-shirt that one of the members wore made headlines and became controversial," the station added, saying it had discussed the "intention" behind the shirt with the band's record label and ultimately decided to "cancel their appearance".

BTS issued their own statement on the row, but gave no details on why the show had been postponed.

"We apologise for disappointing fans who were looking forward to this. BTS will continue their efforts to connect with fans on stage and also through music," the group said on their website.

The offending shirt featured the phrase "PATRIOTISM OURHISTORY LIBERATION KOREA" repeated multiple times alongside an image of an atomic bomb explosion and another of Koreans celebrating liberation.

BTS member Jimin reportedly wore the shirt last year, on August 15, when Koreans celebrate the end of Japanese occupation in 1945.

Ties between Japan and South Korea continue to be soured by bitter disputes over history and territory stemming from Japan's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the peninsula.

Last month, Tokyo reacted furiously after South Korea's top court ordered a Japanese steel giant to compensate victims of wartime forced labour programmes.

BTS are the leading lights of the K-Pop phenomenon and made history earlier this year by becoming the first K-Pop band to top the US album charts, a sign of the genre's growing global appeal.

Known for their boyish good looks, floppy haircuts and meticulously choreographed dance moves, the septet has become one of South Korea's best-known and most lucrative musical exports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BTS BTS boy band Kpop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp