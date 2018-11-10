Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate divorce with ice-cream trip

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After getting divorced, actor Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner went on an ice-cream outing to celebrate their official split.

The former couple, who got officialy separated on Thursday, spotted enjoying ice cream together with their six-year-old son Samuel here, reports tmz.com.

Ben - who recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction, wore a checked shirt for the outing, while Jennifer also dressed casually in a beige jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Also, as per the reports, a private judge has officially signed off on the couple's divorce papers which were submitted to an LA County Superior Court judge earlier in November.