Emily Blunt flaunts Mary Poppins look for magazine cover

The role was originally famously played by Julie Andrews, who had even won an Oscar for her performance in the 1964 film.

Published: 11th November 2018 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mary Poppins Returns' | IMDB

By IANS

LONDON: British actor Emily Blunt has appeared on the cover of a magazine dressed as popular character Mary Poppins ahead of the release of "Mary Poppins Returns" which sees her taking on the beloved nanny's character.

She will appear on the December cover of American Vogue dressed in character as the eponymous nanny. She wears an all-red ensemble by Dior, complete with a full tulle skirt and a form-fitting blazer and an open umbrella by London Undercover, reported independent.co.uk.

Blunt's shoot is accompanied by an in-depth interview in which the 35-year-old actor discusses her role in the new movie. The role was originally famously played by Julie Andrews, who had even won an Oscar for her performance in the 1964 film.

Blunt told the magazine that she did not re-watch the classic film in fear that it might put her off.

"I knew that if I watched Julie Andrews's version, maybe I would take the edge off of what my instincts were telling me to do. Also, I didn't want to be completely intimidated by the brilliance of her voice," Blunt said.

The cover was widely praised by fans on social media, over a month ahead of the film's UK release on December 19.

Instead of a classic, close-up studio shot, Blunt is seen in full length, with just a blue and cloudy sky behind her.

Emily Blunt Mary Poppins

