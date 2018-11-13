Comedy drama 'Green Book' to release in India on November 23

By PTI

MUMBAI: Comedy drama "Green Book" is set to release in India on November 23.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film is based on a true story of friendship and relationship between working class Italian, American bouncer who becomes a driver of an African- American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960's American South.

The film is not a biopic but is inspired by the true story about friendship between Dr Donald Shirley, an erudite African, American pianist and his white chauffer Tony Lip.

"Green Book" features Viggo Mortensen essaying the role of Lip and Mahershala Ali as Dr Shirley.

"This is a perfect film for audiences around the world because it's about people who are different and who are able to discover their similarities and teach each other things about their differences.

They're able to accept each other.

These men come from very, very different worlds and they become allies," Ali said in a statement.

Mortensen added, "This is a movie about a relationship between a black man and a white man before the Civil Rights Act, and the backdrop is one of obvious socio-economic and racial tension.

In many ways, we're facing the same problems today that are depicted in the film.

There are a lot of mirror images and mirror concepts that our story deals with, between 1962 and now, and I think people will find that enlightening as well as entertaining.

" "Green Book" had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018.

The film also has Don Stark and Linda Cardellini in supporting roles.