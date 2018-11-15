Home Entertainment English

Creators of the German Netflix series 'Dark' working on migrant drama '1899'

The show will follow the boat's passengers, a mixed bag of European origins who are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad.

Published: 15th November 2018

A still from the German Netflix series 'Dark' (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of hit German series "Dark", have set up their next project at Netflix.

The duo have started working on "1899", a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the US, reported Variety. Friese and Odar had struck a deal with the streamer in June and new project hails from that agreement.

The show will follow the boat's passengers, a mixed bag of European origins who are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. When they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

"What really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries. At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us  and how fear can be a trigger for the latter," Friese and Odar said in a statement.

Netflix had late last year renewed "Dark" for a second season. The show is about the disappearance of two young children in the German town of Winden. The season two is expected to premiere in 2019.

