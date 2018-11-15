Home Entertainment English

I often wonder if I'll be employed again: Eddie Redmayne

The Oscar-winning actor says he still remembers all the rejections that he faced and that is what keeps him grounded.

Published: 15th November 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Eddie Redmayne, left and Callum Turner in a scene from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.' (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Eddie Redmayne is having a successful run in Hollywood, but there are days when he wonders if he will get employed again. The Oscar-winning actor says he still remembers all the rejections that he faced and that is what keeps him grounded.

"You never forget the rejections. You never forget the years of being told no. It is quite deeply in us. It is why a lot of actors are neurotic and nervous," Redmayne told IANS in an exclusive interview while promoting his film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' here.

"I remember reading an interview of Rachel Weisz saying that she never believes that she will be employed again. That time I was a young and struggling actor and I was like 'You are Rachel Weisz. You are gonna be fine'.

"But now even though in some ways, I have had a successful run, I still feel the same. I really do feel the same. My concern is that I hope people enjoy this film and I hope I get to make another one of these films," added the actor on a candid note.

"That is what keeps you working hard."

ALSO READ | Eddie Redmayne calls 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel 'darker'

Do you also wonder whether you will be employed again?

"Yes, frequently," said Redmayne, who grew up in London and worked as a waiter and at a pub before pursuing his dream of becoming an actor.

"The worst job was being a waiter at the British Soap Awards. There were many actors. I was about 21 and I had to take empty glasses and they had put many champagne glasses and that thing just crashed and I was laughed at. And I was like 'Maybe I will try to be an actor one day'."

He walked into the industry with a career-breaking role in 'Twelfth Night' at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in 2002 but got his ticket to the film world with his role in 'My Week with Marilyn' back in 2011.

He showed off his acting and singing skills in 'Les Miserables' in 2012 and since then, his career trajectory has been only growing upwards.

But it was his role as Stephen Hawking in 'The Theory of Everything' which took him to the next level. He won an Oscar, Bafta, Golden Globe, and SAG for his heart-rending performance.

Next came, 'The Danish Girl' which also made noise at the Oscars, and Redmayne earned applauds from all quarters for bringing forward the complexities of a man going through an identity crisis with conviction.

At the moment, he is basking in glory for his role as a magical zoologist Newt Scamander in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' -- the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the 'Harry Potter' films -- will release in India on Friday. The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Redmayne, 36, says winning an Oscar has not changed his way of picking a project.

"What is interesting is that when you are starting out, you get a script with details that this director is making this film with this actor. This is where it starts and you are there for this part.

"But sometimes, which is more complicated, is that when you are the first person to be sent the script and you have to decide kind of by yourself whether the film will be good or not, rather than having people lean on, like the talent involved."

But the truth of the matter, as Redmayne puts it, is that there is only one rule or process through which he picks a role.

"And that is by instinct and gut feeling."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fantastic Beasts Crimes of Grindelwald Eddie Redmayne

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp