Rapper Diddy's former girlfriend Kim Porter found dead

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Kim Porter, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, has passed away on Thursday.

While the cause of death remains unclear, Porter, who shares three children with the rapper, was reportedly suffering from pneumonia for weeks, Page Six reported. An autopsy is likely to be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

According to TMZ, authorities were called to the 47-year-old's residence in Los Angeles on Thursday after a 911 call reported "a patient in cardiac arrest."

Porter and Diddy, who began dating in the mid-1990s, called it quits in 2007. They had three children - Jessie James, D'Lila, and Christian - together.

The 47-year-old also had a son, Quincy, from her relationship with R&B artist Al B. Sure.