Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee laid to rest in private funeral

The Marvel Comics mogul, who died Monday at the age of 95, was honoured in a private funeral service, his company POW! Entertainment announced in a statement shared on social media.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Stan Lee

Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Comic legend Stan Lee was laid to rest in a private ceremony, as per his wishes.

The Marvel Comics mogul, who died Monday at the age of 95, was honoured in a private funeral service, his company POW! Entertainment announced in a statement shared on social media.

"As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan's honour.

"Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continued to be with them," the statement read.

Those seeking to pay their tributes to Lee can post their messages on a "memory wall" created on the writer's website.

The company announced it was also planning a tribute, saying, "The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come."

Lee passed away just under a year and a half after his wife Joan Lee died in July 2017 at age 93.

They had been married for 69 years at the time of her death.

He is survived by his daughter Joan Celia "J C" Lee.

In the days since his passing, countless actors and filmmakers who worked with Lee shared heartfelt condolences and memories of the late icon.

