Home Entertainment English

Nick Jonas opens up about having juvenile diabetes, shares before-after pictures on social media

Taking to Instagram, Jonas shared his 'then and now' pictures and explained how he has a full control over his life now on day-to-day activities.

Published: 17th November 2018 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Jonas. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: American singer and Priyanka Chopra's soon-to-be-husband Nick Jonas recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a very young age.

Taking to Instagram, Jonas shared his 'then and now' pictures and explained how he has a full control over his life now on day-to-day activities.

He wrote, "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check."

He also thanked his family and fans for the good wishes. "I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all. #grateful#diabetes #livebeyond#fbf." he added.

ALSO READ | Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Mexican vacation​

The 26-year-old recently celebrated his super fun bachelor weekend with his gang of boys, including brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas, brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra and close friend Jonathan M Tucker.

The much-in-love couple obtained a marriage license in the United States recently.

In August, they confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for a Roka ceremony and a big engagement celebration.

Reportedly, the two will tie the knot in Jodhpur in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nick Jonas Social Media twitter instgram Juvenile diabetes Celebrities with diabetes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp