Nick Jonas opens up about having juvenile diabetes, shares before-after pictures on social media

By ANI

NEW DELHI: American singer and Priyanka Chopra's soon-to-be-husband Nick Jonas recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a very young age.

Taking to Instagram, Jonas shared his 'then and now' pictures and explained how he has a full control over his life now on day-to-day activities.

He wrote, "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check."

He also thanked his family and fans for the good wishes. "I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all. #grateful#diabetes #livebeyond#fbf." he added.

The 26-year-old recently celebrated his super fun bachelor weekend with his gang of boys, including brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas, brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra and close friend Jonathan M Tucker.

The much-in-love couple obtained a marriage license in the United States recently.

In August, they confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for a Roka ceremony and a big engagement celebration.

Reportedly, the two will tie the knot in Jodhpur in December.