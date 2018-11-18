Home Entertainment English

John Williams pens new original score for Star Wars Land 

Galaxy's Edge is slated to throw its gates open in the summer of 2019 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Published: 18th November 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Composer John Williams (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran music composer John Williams has scored the new original theme for Disney's upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park land.

According to Billboard, Disney released a teaser of the music, titled 'Theme from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge' on Saturday.

The footage features The London Symphony Orchestra recording the theme in a studio as well as some of the park's attractions under construction.

Galaxy's Edge is slated to throw its gates open in the summer of 2019 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will host fans next autumn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Williams Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars Star Wars theme park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp