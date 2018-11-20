Home Entertainment English

Being the 'golden boy', 'beautiful young thing' worried Jude Law 

In an interview with New York Times, the 45-year-old actor said growing old is actually a "good news" for him as it helps him to experiment with the roles he takes up.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:33 PM

Jude Law (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Actor Jude Law believes it is a worrisome fact for an actor to get typecast as a handsome person.

"Getting pigeonholed as an actor is terrifying because you want to keep people guessing. So being the golden boy or the beautiful young thing clearly worries me because you think, 'What happens when my hair falls out like it is, and I start getting old?' The good news is I certainly felt like turning 40, I saw more opportunity to play against type or out of my comfort zone," Law said.

He said the physical attributes are a "funny thing" and he does believe that there should be "more to talk about" it.

"Looks is a funny thing. Having said that, I'm 45. If people say, 'You're desperately good looking,' then I'll say, 'I'm desperately happy to hear that," Law added.

