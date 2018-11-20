Home Entertainment English

'Crazy Rich Asians 2' won't happen for a while: Constance Wu

LOS ANGELES: Actress Constance Wu, who played lead Rachel in the blockbuster romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians", has hinted that a follow-up has been discussed, but she said it probably won't be any time soon because of director Jon M. Chu's hectic filming schedule.

Speaking at Vulture FestivaI over the weekend, she said: "I don't know much about the production side of things. But I know that Jon (M. Chu) wants to direct the next one, and all next year he's directing 'In The Heights'."

Chu's upcoming project is a big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name, which first launched on Broadway in 2008, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Crazy Rich Asians" had huge box office success, grossing over $236 million worldwide, as it saw Constance's character Rachel navigate the luxurious world of partner Nick Young (Henry Golding) and his wealthy family.

The movie was based on a novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan, who went on to pen sequels "China Rich Girlfriend" and "Rich People Problems", meaning there will be enough source material if producers choose to use it.

