Home Entertainment English

Stan Lee's company slams Bill Maher

Maher's initial blog post criticised American adults for taking comic books seriously and questioned the validity of Lee's legacy.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Stan Lee

Marvel icon Stan Lee (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Stan Lees company POW! Entertainment posted an open letter slamming Bill Mahers response to the comic book legends death.

The company posted the letter on Monday in response to a blog post written by Maher that chided the Marvel icon after he died on November 12, reports variety.com.

Maher's initial blog post criticised American adults for taking comic books seriously and questioned the validity of Lee's legacy.

WATCH VIDEO: Stan Lee's final message of gratitude, love for fans

In response, Lee's company wrote: "Mr. Maher: Comic books, like all literature, are storytelling devices. When written well by great creators such as Stan Lee, they make us feel, make us think and teach us lessons that hopefully make us better human beings.

"One lesson Stan taught so many of us was tolerance and respect, and thanks to that message, we are grateful that we can say you have a right to your opinion that comics are childish and unsophisticated. Many said the same about Dickens, Steinbeck, Melville and even Shakespeare."

ALSO READ: Excelsior, Stan Lee

The letter also calls Maher's statements "disgusting", before emphasising the importance of Lee's work in providing hope for readers who have felt different or have been bullied.

"But to say that Stan merely inspired people to 'watch a movie' is in our opinion frankly disgusting," the letter read.

"Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls. He gave us the X-Men, Black Panther, Spider-Man and many other heroes and stories that offered hope to those who felt different and bullied while inspiring countless to be creative and dream of great things to come."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bill Maher Stan Lee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp