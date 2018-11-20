Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Brown will use her global platform to raise awareness of children's rights and issues affecting young people, such as poor education, violence, bullying and poverty.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix series 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has been named UNICEF's youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador.

The appointment was marked on World Children's Day at United Nations Headquarters and the Empire State Building in New York.

ALSO READ | 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown TIME's youngest most Influential person

"It's a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. It's a huge honour to join such an impressive list of people who have supported UNICEF over the years. I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf," Brown, 14, said in a press release shared on UNICEF's official website.

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Brown will use her global platform to raise awareness of children's rights and issues affecting young people, such as poor education, violence, bullying and poverty.

Brown has supported UNICEF's work since 2016, hosting its 70th-anniversary celebrations at the United Nations in 2016, and championing UNICEF's inaugural World Children's Day last year.

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown leaves Twitter following cyberbullying

She joins a list of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors including Muzoon Almellehan, David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Jackie Chan, Priyanka Chopra, Danny Glover, Ricky Martin, Leo Messi, Liam Neeson, Shakira and Lilly Singh.

"I'm delighted to welcome Millie to the UNICEF family, particularly on World Children's Day -- a day that is all about giving children and young people a voice. Children are their own best advocates. I know that Millie will use her passion and dedication to defend the rights of vulnerable children and young people everywhere," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp