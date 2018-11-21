Home Entertainment English

None of us were consulted: Ezra Miller on Johnny Depp's casting in 'Fantastic Beast' series

In an interview with Playboy, Miller, who plays the role of Credence Barebones in the franchise, was asked whether they were aware that Depp has been cast in the series.

Published: 21st November 2018 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ezra Miller sais he did not even know about Johnny Depp's casting in the film. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ezra Miller has revealed that the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' cast was not consulted when Johnny Depp was roped in for the film.

ALSO READ | Johnny Depp opens about 'Fantastic Beasts' casting row

Depp's casting as the villain, Gellert Grindelwald, in the franchise had led to a huge uproar as he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, an allegation the actor has denied.

In an interview with Playboy, Miller, who plays the role of Credence Barebones in the franchise, was asked whether they were aware that Depp has been cast in the series.

"No, none of us were consulted. None of us knew," he replied.

ALSO READ | Johnny Depp was very gentle with me: Alison Sudol

The 26-year-old actor then gave a cryptic answer as to how he felt working with Depp.

"Look, I bring forth my work to this job, and I do the best that I can. I would say that literally every single aspect of my reality, inclusive of a lot of things that are not fine with me, are fine with me. It's amazing how far the banner of all good can extend," Miller said.

Author JK Rowling and director David Yates have both defended Depp's casting in the series, whose latest instalment 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' released worldwide on November 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fantastic Beasts Ezra Miller Johnny Depp Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Grindelwald

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Katie
    Why should the other cast members be consulted? Mr. Depp was never charged with a crime. There was no evidence whatsoever that he did a thing to Ms Heard. He denies her allegations completely. Given that past behaviour is the best indication
    8 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp