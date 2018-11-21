Home Entertainment English

Sarah Michelle Gellar sparks debate with lingerie photos

Taken at a 2007 photo shoot for Maxim, the shots quickly stirred up controversy in Gellar's comment section.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Hollywood actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar sparked a social media debate after she shared throwback photos in lingerie as a reminder not to overindulge during a holiday.

"I'm just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep," she captioned the pics, reports people.com.

Taken at a 2007 photo shoot for Maxim, the shots quickly stirred up controversy in Gellar's comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

"Your caption is problematic and I suggest you do some research on eating disorders, the mental health issues that go along with them, and how diet culture is harmful to women. Girls look up to you, and you should be mindful of the message you're sending," said one fan.

Another added, "How empowering for women! Disappointing to use your platform to promote thinspiration on a once a year holiday that should be about togetherness and gratitude."

But for the most part Gellar's fans were supportive of the actress who shares daughter Charlotte Grace and son Rocky with her husband of 16 years Freddie Prinze Jr.

One Instagrammer wrote, "Thank you for promoting a healthy lifestyle! You can enjoy Thanksgiving without going crazy!!"

"You are gorgeous and you have the right to post whatever you want. I applaud your hard work to look like you do and should be able to joke around. People need to stop caring so much about what you post or say about yourself and focus on themselves," said another fan.

Nevertheless, Gellar apologized on Instagram.

"It's come to my attention that some people think I was 'fat shaming' with this post. That could not be further from my intentions," she said. "I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick.

"This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that. I'm terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humour. Any one that knows me, knows I would never intentionally 'shame' any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people."

