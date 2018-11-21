Home Entertainment English

Zayn Malik sings 'Allah Duhai Hai'

Zayn Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the cover of the Hindi song, which has over 22,00,000 views currently.

Published: 21st November 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Zayn Malik

One Direction star Zayn Malik (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: One Direction star Zayn Malik has wowed Indian fans by singing the song "Allah Duhai Hai" from superstar Salman Khan's "Race 3" movie.

Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the cover of the Hindi song, which has over 22,00,000 views currently.

The singer not just sang in impeccable Hindi but gave it a twist by adding Electronic Dance Music (EDM) beats to it.

ALSO READ: I am no longer a Muslim as I don't believe in Islam, says Zayn Malik

"For the fans," he captioned the song.

This is not the first time Malik has attempted singing a Hindi song. He has previously done covers of Hindi tracks like "Allah ke bande" and "Teri Deewani". However, he was forced to take down his version of Teri Deewani" after severe trolling.

Malik is popular for numbers like "Duskk till dawn", "I don't wanna live forever" and "Let me" among many others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zayn Malik Allah Duhai Hai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp