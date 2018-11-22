Home Entertainment English

History lied about Vincent Van Gogh, says Willem Dafoe 

The 63-year-old actor portrays the 19th-century Dutch Post-Impressionist painter in the Julian Schnabel's feature and like most of the people, he also considered the artist a "tortured soul".

Published: 22nd November 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Willem Dafoe (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Willem Dafoe, who plays acclaimed artist Vincent van Gogh in 'At Eternity's Gate', says the character came across a more hopeful person, contrary to what has been written about him in the history.

The 63-year-old actor portrays the 19th-century Dutch Post-Impressionist painter in the Julian Schnabel's feature and like most of the people, he also considered the artist a "tortured soul".

ALSO READ | Willem Dafoe: 'I flirted with Van Gogh's ghost'

"He felt like he was painting in a new way. One of the things that changed for me in making this movie was the joyous part of him that we don't see. He's usually depicted as the poster boy for the tortured artists, but I would definitely say he's a hopeful character. History lies!" he told The Guardian in an interview.

The 'Florida Project' actor believes flexibility is an essentiality for an artist to explore different realms of art.

"Flexibility is important for an actor. Otherwise, corruption sets in. You get stuck in certain patterns, and a certain kind of performing language that keeps you from a kind of sense of discovery or danger or mystery," he added.

The film, which also features Oscar Isaac, Mathieu Amalric and Mads Mikkelsen, released in the US on November 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vincent Van Gogh Van Gogh At Eternity's Gate Willem Dafoe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp