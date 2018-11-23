Home Entertainment English

Tom Felton plans to rewatch all Harry Potter films on a 'sacred day'

Hollywood actor Tom Felton said that he has no plans to watch all the eight films of the 'Harry Potter' series anytime soon.

Published: 23rd November 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Tom Felton says he never got around to rewatching the 'Harry Potter' series as he has reserved the moment for a "sacred day".

Talking to People magazine, the 31-year-old actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, said that he has no plans to watch all the eight films anytime soon.

"I have seen the Potter films during the premieres, but other than that no, never! I'm saving that for a sacred day," Felton said.

"I have visions of doing that with my two kids when I'm a little bit older," he added.

The actor joked that it is a lie that he and his co-stars got along with each other.

"It's all a lie, we hate each other and we're all absolute b**t**ds! No, everyone is really sweet. I was lucky enough the last few months to see Daniel [Radcliffe] on Broadway, he's doing well.

"He is always inspiring with his work choices and his outlook on life. I saw Emma (Watson) recently and had a little day on the beach," Felton said.

The actor currently stars in the web series 'Origin', which premiered on YouTube Premium on November 14, 2018.

