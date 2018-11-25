Home Entertainment English

Al Pacino to star in new adaptation of Shakespeare's 'King Lear'

Pacino will also be seen in Quentin Tarantino's next, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Published: 25th November 2018 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran actor Al Pacino is all set to portray King Lear on the big screen adaptation of William Shakespeare's epic tragedy.

The project will mark yet another collaboration between Pacino and director Michael Radford, reported The Observer.

ALSO READ | Al Pacino joins Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The two have earlier worked on 'The Merchant of Venice', the 2004 film adapted from the Shakespeare play.

In the feature, Pacino played the role of the Jewish moneylender, Shylock.

'King Lear' depicts the gradual descent into madness of the title character after he disposes of his kingdom by giving bequests to two of his three daughters egged on by their continual flattery, bringing tragic consequences for all.

"Lear is the one that everyone aims for. Al has been toying with the idea for a long time. There's a difference between Shylock, who's only in five scenes, and Lear, who is in every scene, pretty much," Radford said.

"It's enormous. I think (Pacino) would like to have that kind of kudos because he's a terrific actor," he added.

The shooting for the project is expected to start next year in the UK.

Pacino will also be seen in Quentin Tarantino's next, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Al Pacino King Lear Shakespeare King Lear movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp