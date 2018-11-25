Bradley Cooper pretended to be inebriated while directing 'A Star is Born'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Bradley Cooper has revealed that he pretended to be drunk while shooting for his directorial debut "A Star is Born".

The 43-year-old actor told Vanity Fair that he chose to direct the film in a fake inebriated state in order to maintain the consistency of character.

"Especially the Grammy scene...Thank God the actors were willing to allow me to direct them sort of in that state because it was easier to stay in that space," Cooper said.

"It just took me a little longer to communicate what I wanted," he added.

Cooper played Jackson Maine, an established singer-songwriter and an alcoholic, in the film alongside singer Lady Gaga.

"A Star is Born" was released in October this year.