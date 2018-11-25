'Captain Marvel' is a big moment for diversity: Ben Mendelsohn

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ben Mendelsohn, who is featuring in an upcoming

"Captain Marvel" movie, believes that the film will lead to more diversity in the movie industry.

In an interview to hollywoodreporter.com, Ben said: "I think we have something really special here, and that all comes from a finely crafted script, it's absolutely beautiful.

"Obviously this is a big moment for Marvel, and hopefully a sweeping change for inclusion and diversity in the industry."

Ben will be seen playing the part of Talos, leader of an alien invasion of Earth in the film.

The movie, which is the first to feature a solo female hero (Brie Larson as Captain Marvel), is being produced by Nate Moore. It also features Marvel Studios' first female director, Anna Boden.