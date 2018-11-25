Rapper Cardi B visits her old elementary school

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B walked down the memory lane as she visited her elementary school.

The Bronx-born MC hit up P.S. 128 Audubon earlier this month in New York City's Washington Heights neighbourhood. Cardi did 3 years there first through third grades.

The surprise drop-in also made for a sweet reunion between Cardi and her first-grade teacher, Yvette Coporan, who's still teaching at the school after all these years. They posed for a picture, reports tmz.com.

Obviously, Cardi's come a long way since those days -- as evidenced by her incredible success this year and, more recently, the sweet house she bought for her mom.

And, even though she's living in Atlanta these days with hubby Offset and baby Kulture, it's great to see Cardi showing love for her roots and her education.