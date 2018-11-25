'The Lion King' trailer makes second biggest debut ever

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After the trailer for the upcoming "The Lion King" remake made its debut earlier this week, Disney thanked its "entire pride" for making it their second most-viewed trailer debut from any studio in 24 hours.

Disney celebrated the trailer's success in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.

The trailer generated 224.6 million global views in 24 hours, according to Disney studios, coming in second to the trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War", which attracted 238 million views, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The remake comes from director Jon Favreau with Donald Glover leading the cast as young Lion Simba, while Beyonce - who is credited in the trailer with her last name, Knowles-Carter - voices Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest to Simba.

Glover and Knowles-Carter are also joined by James Earl Jones who reprises his role from the 1994 animated film as Simba's father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's villainous uncle Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi, with child actor JD McCrary playing the young version of Simba.

Shahadi Wright Joseph is voicing the young Nala, while John Kani voices the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver playing Mufasa's confidant, Zazu.

Favreau's "The Lion King" is set to open on July 19, 2019.