Justin Timberlake postpones Los Angeles concert due to bruised vocal cords

Justin Timberlake has been facing the issue for the last month and had to reschedule a number of dates in New York and Washington as well.

Published: 27th November 2018 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Timberlake

Singer Justin Timberlake (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Justin Timberlake has postponed his Man of the Woods concert here Tuesday night citing bruised vocal cords.

The musician has been facing the issue for the last month and had to reschedule a number of dates in New York and Washington as well.

Timberlake's next date is November 29 at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The singer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a silent interview to promote his new book, "Hindsight" recently.

