Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson announce collaboration

The social media posts by the 26-year-old singer hint that the new track will be out on 29 November 2018.

Published: 27th November 2018

Singer Miley Cyrus (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer Miley Cyrus and Musician Mark Ronson have collaborated for a new song, which is seemingly about heartbreak.

Cyrus took to her official Twitter handle to share a series of snippet of the song, along with a broken heart emoji, revealing the release date of the song and tagged Mark Ronson in the tweet.

"Miley was so excited to share a preview of her music. Miley's new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music," Fox News quoted a source who spoke to ET.

"Miley has always been great at reinventing herself. She feels at the top of her game," added the source.

The song is reportedly called, 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', and Cyrus has also hinted at the title in her latest Instagram posts.

The singer's first post shows a video of a giant, red disco ball-style heart rotating, split in two. She captioned it as "11/29 @MarkRonson." Ronson responded on the video with broken heart emojis.

Cyrus posted a second clip, showing a clown running down the street. A third clip which followed shortly features a young child playing with something.

Ronson also teased the song on his social media account, retweeting the post by Cyrus and writing, "The heartbreak era is coming..sooner than u think #featuringwho?"

The 'Hannah Montana' star will also appear on 'Saturday Night Live' alongside Ronson on December 15.

