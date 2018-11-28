Home Entertainment English

Elton John cancels Orlando concert due to ear infection

The concert, which is a part of the 71-year-old Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road three-year tour, will be rescheduled.

Published: 28th November 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Elton John

Musician Elton John (File | AP)

By IANS

ORLANDO: A plethora of fans were left disappointed after musician Elton John cancelled his concert here on Tuesday night, nearly 30 minutes after the show was scheduled to start.

"We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight," Amway Center revealed in a statement on Twitter and also announced to the audience waiting for the singer at the Florida venue, reports people.com.

The concert, which is a part of the 71-year-old singer's Farewell Yellow Brick Road three-year tour, will be rescheduled.

"The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future, so please hold onto your tickets," Amway Centre wrote.

Despite the organisers' attempt to calm John's fans, many outraged concert-goers expressed their fury on Twitter.

"Sir Elton John, I think the way that your show was cancelled was pitiful! You let all your fans including me pay for parking, hotels, babysitters, drinks, merchandise then sit and wait for 25 min after it was to begin to cancel. Pitiful," one fan wrote.

"Girls, Elton John just cancelled his show in Orlando," a different user tweeted adding a crying and broken hearted emoji. "It was the first time I was gonna see him bye."

"Taken 5 minutes apart," another fan wrote alongside a photo which showed the venue before and after the cancellation.

John's show in Tampa has also been postponed.

"Due to an ear infection and doctor's orders, the sold out show scheduled for Wednesday, November 28 in Tampa is being postponed to a date to be determined," a press release read.

"All tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date which will be announced shortly. No exchanges needed. If a guest cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available at point of purchase."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elton John Elton John concert Elton John Orlando concert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp