Elton John cancels Orlando concert due to ear infection

By IANS

ORLANDO: A plethora of fans were left disappointed after musician Elton John cancelled his concert here on Tuesday night, nearly 30 minutes after the show was scheduled to start.

"We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight," Amway Center revealed in a statement on Twitter and also announced to the audience waiting for the singer at the Florida venue, reports people.com.

The concert, which is a part of the 71-year-old singer's Farewell Yellow Brick Road three-year tour, will be rescheduled.

"The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future, so please hold onto your tickets," Amway Centre wrote.

Despite the organisers' attempt to calm John's fans, many outraged concert-goers expressed their fury on Twitter.

"Sir Elton John, I think the way that your show was cancelled was pitiful! You let all your fans including me pay for parking, hotels, babysitters, drinks, merchandise then sit and wait for 25 min after it was to begin to cancel. Pitiful," one fan wrote.

"Girls, Elton John just cancelled his show in Orlando," a different user tweeted adding a crying and broken hearted emoji. "It was the first time I was gonna see him bye."

"Taken 5 minutes apart," another fan wrote alongside a photo which showed the venue before and after the cancellation.

John's show in Tampa has also been postponed.

"Due to an ear infection and doctor's orders, the sold out show scheduled for Wednesday, November 28 in Tampa is being postponed to a date to be determined," a press release read.

"All tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date which will be announced shortly. No exchanges needed. If a guest cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available at point of purchase."