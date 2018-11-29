Home Entertainment English

Hugh Jackman to revive one-man stage show

Hugh Jackman

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Hugh Jackman is reportedly reviving his one-man stage show and is planning a multi-city tour.

Jackman will perform two songs on the plaza at 30 Rockefeller Center as part of the "Today" show concert series, reports variety.com.

A set list hasn't been determined for the touring stage show, but the Tony Award winner will likely perform songs from musicals he has been associated with such as "Les Miserables", "The Boy from Oz" and "Oklahoma".

He will also add two or three numbers from "The Greatest Showman", according to sources.

Most of the performances will be at international venues, but Jackman is expected to make some domestic stops on the tour, including a visit to Los Angeles.

Jackman has previously performed his one-man act on Broadway and in Los Angeles, where he raised money for the Motion Picture and Television Fund during a 2013 stint.

