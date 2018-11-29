Sequel and spinoff to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in the works

CE Features By

Express News Service

While the animated feature film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is yet to hit the theatres, reports suggest that a sequel and an all-female spinoff have been planned already. The animated franchise introduces high-schooler Miles Morales as the superhero in a universe with more than one Spider-Man.

The sequel, also featuring Morales, is expected to be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who earlier helmed the animated version of Avatar: The Last Airbender.Meanwhile, the all-female spinoff will feature female superheroes from the Spider-Man universe, focusing on Spider-Gwen, who is from a universe where instead of Peter Parker, it’s his girlfriend Gwen Stacy who gets bit by a radioactive spider.

Sony's Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.