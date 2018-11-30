Donald Trump is like 'Star Wars' movie, keeps coming back: Vir Das

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Vir Das feels, wants and hopes that US President Donald Trump might just go away, but stops short of predicting his end of tenure, as he compares him to the "Star Wars" movie series that keeps coming back.

"I am not going to say this feels like the beginning of the end for Trump. I want to say it. It feels that way. I hope it is. But hey! the dude's like a 'Star Wars' movie. Keeps coming back," said Vir on Thursday.

The comedian who has never shied away from slamming Trump, tweeted this, as he attacked the former reality show host and business tycoon who won the American elections in 2016 surprising many.

Star Wars is an epic American space opera franchise, created by George Lucas that began with the eponymous 1977 movie. The saga that is now a worldwide pop culture phenomenon, will release its ninth movie in 2019.

The 37-year-old actor had previously in a comedy show called Trump America's version of an "arranged marriage".

Vir will be next seen in a Netflix special titled "Losing" that releases on December 11. He is also shooting for an American TV show titled "Whiskey Cavalier".

The shooting for his "Go Goa Gone 2" starts early 2019.