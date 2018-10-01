Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans slams Kanye West

It all started on Sunday as West, 41, captioned a Twitter photo of himself wearing a pro-Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat on a private plane.

Published: 01st October 2018

Chris Evans (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Chris Evans has criticised rapper Kanye West's call for the abolition of the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, labelling the rappers tweet "maddening."

West tweeted: "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."

A representative for West did not immediately return people.com's request for comment.

Ratified in 1865 after the Civil War, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, but also "allowed for prisoners to be used as slave labor," tweeted writer Yashar Ali, who tried to make sense of West's message. "But he doesn't articulate that in his tweet, leaving people confused and others delighted," Ali added.

Evans was not one of those delighted people.

"There's nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn't know history, doesn't read books, and frames their myopia as virtue," tweeted the "Captain America" actor, 37.

"The level of unapologetic conjecture I've encountered lately isn't just frustrating, it's retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying," Evans concluded.

Responding to West's support, Trump tweeted on Sunday: "Like many, I don't watch 'Saturday Night Live' (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told 'no'), was great. He's leading the charge!"

West began the controversial performance by singing, "I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you're supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can't not stare. And they look at me and say, 'It's not fair. How the hell did you get here?' Well"

Wearing a Make America Great Again hat, he then delivered an unexpected speech in front of "Saturday Night Live' performers like Colin Jost and host Adam Driver.

"Actually, blacks weren't always Democrats... It's like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That's the Democratic plan," he said.

