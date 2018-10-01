Kit Harington calls out toxic masculinity

By PTI

LONDON: Kit Harington hit out at the stereotype of a macho man, saying young men have been led astray with the misguided idea of masculinity for which television is somehow responsible.

The "Game of Thrones" star said the youth has been made to believe that they have to be a certain way to earn respect.

"I feel personally, quite strongly, at the moment - where have we gone wrong with masculinity? What have we been teaching men when they're growing up, in terms of the problem we see now? "What's innate and what's taught? What is taught on TV, and in the streets, that makes young boys feel they have to be this certain side of being a man?" Harington told The Times Culture magazine.

The 31-year-old actor said something has to change because "clearly something has gone wrong for young men".

Best known for playing good guy Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, the actor himself has said that he believes the character is "violent" and a "psychopath".