Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington calls out toxic masculinity

Kit Harington hit out at the stereotype of a macho man, saying young men have been led astray with the misguided idea of masculinity for which television is somehow responsible.

Published: 01st October 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington will cut his long hair when 'Game of Thrones' ends

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington. | AFP File Photo

By PTI

LONDON: Kit Harington hit out at the stereotype of a macho man, saying young men have been led astray with the misguided idea of masculinity for which television is somehow responsible.

The "Game of Thrones" star said the youth has been made to believe that they have to be a certain way to earn respect.

"I feel personally, quite strongly, at the moment - where have we gone wrong with masculinity? What have we been teaching men when they're growing up, in terms of the problem we see now? "What's innate and what's taught? What is taught on TV, and in the streets, that makes young boys feel they have to be this certain side of being a man?" Harington told The Times Culture magazine.

The 31-year-old actor said something has to change because "clearly something has gone wrong for young men".

Best known for playing good guy Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, the actor himself has said that he believes the character is "violent" and a "psychopath".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kit Harington Game of Thrones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament