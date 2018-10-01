Home Entertainment English

Mckenna Grace to star in 'Annabelle 3'

Child actor Mckenna Grace, best known for "Gifted" and "I, Tonya", is set to feature in the latest Conjuring spin-off, which serves as the third "Annabelle" film.

Mckenna Grace. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

The 12-year-old actor has been cast as Judy, daughter to Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren, the paranormal investigators who starred in the main two Conjuring movies, Deadline reported.

The currently untitled film will revolve around Judy and her teenage babysitters.

Gary Dauberman, who has penned both previous Annabelle films, will don the director's hat.

Production begins next month.

Grace also stars in Netflix's "Hill House" and will be seen playing the younger Carol Danvers in "Captain Marvel".

