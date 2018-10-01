Home Entertainment English

We were really close to official 'Friends' reunion: Kevin S Bright

Bright said talks took place last month as they were seriously considering bringing the group of six back owing to undying demands of the hit '90s sitcom fans.

Published: 01st October 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, 'Friends' continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various re-runs on the television. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

LONDON: "Friends" executive producer Kevin S Bright has revealed that the team was painfully close to having an official reunion.

Bright said talks took place last month as they were seriously considering bringing the group of six back owing to undying demands of the hit '90s sitcom fans.

"Oh yes (there was a chance it would come back). I tell you we had a meeting month ago where I had hopes it would come back," Bright told Metro.co.uk.

But he said it was not meant to be.

Bright quoted fellow producer David Crane, "Fifty-year-olds hanging out in a coffee shop would be pathetic", to which he agreed.

He added if the show even was revived it would have the same characters but would not the same show.

"They're at different places in their lives, potentially divorces and so we feel just like letting them go off into the sunset is one of the things which keeps them going in people's minds; wondering what they do and did the marriage last and what did the kids grow up to be like.

"I think that's best left to the audience," the producer said.

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, "Friends" continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various re-runs on the television.

Starring actors Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, the NBC show ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin S Bright Friends

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament