We were really close to official 'Friends' reunion: Kevin S Bright

By PTI

LONDON: "Friends" executive producer Kevin S Bright has revealed that the team was painfully close to having an official reunion.

Bright said talks took place last month as they were seriously considering bringing the group of six back owing to undying demands of the hit '90s sitcom fans.

"Oh yes (there was a chance it would come back). I tell you we had a meeting month ago where I had hopes it would come back," Bright told Metro.co.uk.

But he said it was not meant to be.

Bright quoted fellow producer David Crane, "Fifty-year-olds hanging out in a coffee shop would be pathetic", to which he agreed.

He added if the show even was revived it would have the same characters but would not the same show.

"They're at different places in their lives, potentially divorces and so we feel just like letting them go off into the sunset is one of the things which keeps them going in people's minds; wondering what they do and did the marriage last and what did the kids grow up to be like.

"I think that's best left to the audience," the producer said.

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, "Friends" continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various re-runs on the television.

Starring actors Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, the NBC show ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.