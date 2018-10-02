Anne Hathaway's touching post for 'Princess Diaries' Julie Andrews

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Anne Hathaway has paid a heartfelt tribute to 'The Princess Diaries' co-star and veteran actor Julie Andrews on the occasion of her 83rd birthday.

The 'Ocean's 8' star took to social media to share what she has learnt from Andrews. "The importance of grace, The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility. Always, To everyone, (No exceptions); The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; How far choosing gratitude can get you," the 35-year-old wrote along with a still from their film.

"If I know anything about any of this, It's because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning. Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal. All my love, Annie," concluded Hataway.

Hathaway and Andrews shared the screen space in 'The Princess Diaries' films in 2001 and 2004, which gave 'The Dark Knight Rises' star her big break.