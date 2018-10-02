Home Entertainment English

Ansel Elgort to play Tony in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

According to Variety, the "Baby Driver" star will play the role of Tony, co-founder of street gang the Jets, in the remake of the 1961 romantic musical drama.

Ansel Elgort. (Photo: AP)

LOS ANGELES: Ansel Elgort has bagged the lead role in Steven Spielberg's take on the classic Broadway musical, "West Side Story".

The part has been formerly essayed by Larry Kert in the original 1957 Broadway musical and Richard Beymer in the 1961 movie.

"Angels in America" playwright Tony Kushner has penned the revival script.

"West Side Story" is a musical with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The original was inspired by William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," and revolves around the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs.

Spielberg, Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce the movie for Fox.

Filming is set to begin in the summer of 2019.

