Get ready for 'A Legendary Christmas', says John Legend

Published: 02nd October 2018

John Legend. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Gear up for a John 'Legend'ary Christmas!

The singer-songwriter and recent EGOT winner has announced his first-ever Christmas album and tour. Titled 'A Legendary Christmas', the album is due to be out on October 26.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to break the news. Along with a video which showcases him hard at work in the studio, he wrote, "This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour!"

 

The clip also includes a behind-the-scenes look at a holiday-themed photoshoot with Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter, Luna.

"What's up, everybody, it's John Legend here. It's sunny Los Angeles in September but I can't stop thinking about Christmas," he said while wearing a Santa hat. "I just made a new Christmas album. I've wanted to do this for a long time."

The album includes classic songs like 'Silver Bells,' 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' and 'The Christmas Song' (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),' as well as some original works.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker's tour will start on November 15 in Clearwater, Florida and wrap up in San Diego on December 30. 

