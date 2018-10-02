Hellboy  reboot poster revealed

By Express News Service

Stranger Things-fame David Harbour's new look from the upcoming Hellboy reboot was revealed in the film's official poster yesterday.

Unlike the previously-released first look photo, Big Red's horns haven't been shaved down to stumps in the new poster. This is notable, as the character is known for trimming his horns to keep away from his demonic nature, which would eventually lead him to become a beast destined to bring apocalypse on earth.

It has led to speculation that Big Red might have to embrace his demonic side to increase the chance of winning against the evil blood queen Nimue, played by Milla Jovovich, in the film.

The new reboot is the first live-action Hellboy film to be written by the character's creator, Mike Mignola. It is also the first film to be directed by Neil Marshall and to feature David Harbour in the titular role. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 12, next year.